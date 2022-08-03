© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
voxpop1400.png
Vox Pop

Travel with Jean Gagnon 8/3/22

Published August 3, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
1598 Rosaccio Double Hemisphere Map of the World
Public domain
/
Wikimedia Commons
1598 Rosaccio Double Hemisphere Map of the World

Ready to hit the road, air or water and get away from it all? We have the show for you! We welcome back travel expert Jean Gagnon to take your questions. To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org. WAMC's Joe Donahue hosts.

Jean is the president of Plaza Travel Center, a woman-owned business for over 50 years.

A certified travel planner, Jean Gagnon has traveled extensively throughout the world and is called upon frequently to share her expertise with the public. She was an adjunct instructor of travel and tourism at University College of Syracuse University and Schenectady County Community College.

Tags

Vox Pop travel
Related Content
  • World map
    Vox Pop
    Travel with Jean Gagnon 6/8/22
    We welcome back travel expert Jean Gagnon to take your questions! To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.
  • alicia-filley-hshot.jpg
    Vox Pop
    Hiking and fitness with Alicia Filley 1/25/22
    We talk hiking with Alicia Filley. Alicia is a health and fitness writer and founder of The Healthy Hiker. She will offer tips on how you can stay in shape and get ready for spring hiking. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
  • Suburban garden with a lighthouse model
    Vox Pop
    Gardening 7/7/22
    The gardening team returns at 2pm to take your question. 800-348-2551 is the number. Ray Graf hosts.
Load More