Trains 11/17/22

Whether you are a model train enthusiast or like to discus the history of trains in our region, you are on the right track with this program. Jeff Stedge, John Basile and Doug Bafaro of the Albany Train Show are back in Studio A to answer your questions about trains, past, present and future. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

The latest Albany Train Show is set for Saturday, November 19 at the Polish Community Center in Albany, NY.