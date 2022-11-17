© 2022
After GOP gains, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will not remain in Democratic leadership next term, but plans to stay in Congress
voxpop1400.png
Vox Pop

Trains 11/17/22

Published November 17, 2022 at 1:42 PM EST
Steam engine and train in Canada, c. 1900
Bartle Brothers
/
Archives of Ontario/Public Domain
Steam engine and train in Canada, c. 1900

Whether you are a model train enthusiast or like to discus the history of trains in our region, you are on the right track with this program. Jeff Stedge, John Basile and Doug Bafaro of the Albany Train Show are back in Studio A to answer your questions about trains, past, present and future. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

The number to call with your question is 1-800-348-2551. You can also email voxpop@wamc.org.

The latest Albany Train Show is set for Saturday, November 19 at the Polish Community Center in Albany, NY.

