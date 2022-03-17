© 2022
Writers' Forum 3/17/22

Published March 17, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
We talk about writing and the creative process today with Barbara Chepaitis Lale Davidson and JPV Oliver. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Barbara Chepaitis is author of 12 published novels, including her most recent The Aquarius Project, about a young woman who can wish people dead. She'll be telling ghost stories with Whispering Bones this October, and is currently working with some Lithuanian folks on her screenplay, The Amber. She teaches performance and writing at the College of St. Rose.

Lâle Davidson’s novel, Blue Woman Burning, a road-trip in search of family with lashings of the supernatural, will be published this fall by Red Penguin Books. Her short story collection Strange Appetites won the Adirondack Center for Writing’s People’s Choice Award and will be re-released soon. She is a Distinguished Professor of writing at SUNY Adirondack, and recipient of the Chancellor’s Award for Scholarship and Creative Activities.

Albany native and Saratoga Springs resident John Oliver writes under the pen name JPV Oliver, Gent, so he doesn't get sued by a certain wealthy celebrity. His new book, I Know This Looks Bad, which features 365 vignettes, includes tales of his days as an Albany beer truck driver, academic disaster, dodgy foreign entanglements and his very close encounter with HRH Prince Philip. Oliver, who was a speechwriter for GE Capital and Seagram, says he's a better writer than beer truck driver, but who knows?

