WAMC 1400 AM will be off of the air Sept. 29 and 30.
Vox Pop

Gardening 9/29/22

Published September 29, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
A field of flowers, with blue sky and trees in background
Jim Levulis
/
WAMC
A view from the BNRC Hollow Fields Reserve in Richmond, MA.

The gardening team returns at 2pm to take your question. 800-348-2551 is the number. Ray Graf hosts.

Bob Graves is from Faddegon's Nursery. Founded in 1920, Faddegon's continues to offer nursery and landscaping products and services... in its original location.

Fred Breglia is the director of the Landis Arboretum, one of only three arboreta in eastern North America that have old-growth forests. It is home to trees and shrubs from around the world and beautiful perennial gardens.

Dale-Ila Rigg is the owner/operator of The Berry Patch, a first generation diversified farm in Stephentown NY. She grows pesticide-free blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries as well as diversified vegetable crops and cut flowers.

