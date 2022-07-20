Outdoors with Jeremy Hurst 7/20/22

Today we talk about wildlife you might in your own backyard. We welcome back Jeremy Hurst, the Big Game Unit Leader for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. He'll take your calls about the critters in your neck of the woods. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Jeremy Hurst's responsibilities involve oversight of the white-tailed deer, black bear, and moose management programs for the state, which includes working with regional biologists across the state, facilitating research efforts with university faculty, and collaborating with biologists across North America on management and human-wildlife conflict issues.

Before joining DEC in 2005, Jeremy researched wintering deer in northern New York, worked on projects with Dall sheep, grizzly bears, and small mammals, and taught high school science in the Dominican Republic. Jeremy received a B.S. in Biology from Houghton College and an M.S. in Wildlife Biology and Management from the State University of New York ‐ College of Environmental Science and Forestry.