© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
voxpop1400.png
Vox Pop

Outdoors with Jeremy Hurst 7/20/22

Published July 20, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
Deer—Sketch from Nature, circa 1882
Arthur Fitzwilliam Tait (1819–1905)
/
Wikimedia Commons
Deer—Sketch from Nature, circa 1882

Today we talk about wildlife you might in your own backyard. We welcome back Jeremy Hurst, the Big Game Unit Leader for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. He'll take your calls about the critters in your neck of the woods. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Jeremy Hurst
NYS DEC
/
Jeremy Hutst

Jeremy Hurst's responsibilities involve oversight of the white-tailed deer, black bear, and moose management programs for the state, which includes working with regional biologists across the state, facilitating research efforts with university faculty, and collaborating with biologists across North America on management and human-wildlife conflict issues.

Before joining DEC in 2005, Jeremy researched wintering deer in northern New York, worked on projects with Dall sheep, grizzly bears, and small mammals, and taught high school science in the Dominican Republic. Jeremy received a B.S. in Biology from Houghton College and an M.S. in Wildlife Biology and Management from the State University of New York ‐ College of Environmental Science and Forestry.

Tags

Vox Pop NY DECdeerbear
Related Content
  • Cardinal on a pine branch.
    Vox Pop
    Birding with Rich Guthrie 6/7/22
    Rich Guthrie and Julie Hart join us to talk birds today. Give us a call. 800-348-2551. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.
  • Alicia Filley
    Vox Pop
    Hiking and fitness with Alicia Filley 6/22/22
    We welcome back Alicia Filley, an internationally published health and fitness writer, and founder of The Healthy Hiker, a program that helps hikers regain their health so they can feel confident on the trail and stop worrying about being left behind. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
  • Deer—Sketch from Nature, circa 1882
    Vox Pop
    Outdoors with Jeremy Hurst 5/31/22
    Today we talk about wildlife you might in your own backyard! We welcome a new guest to the show. Jeremy Hurst is the Big Game Unit Leader for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. He'll take your calls about the critters in your neck of the woods. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
Load More