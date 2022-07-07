© 2022
Vox Pop

Gardening 7/7/22

Published July 7, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
Suburban garden with a lighthouse model
The gardening team returns at 2pm to take your question. 800-348-2551 is the number. Ray Graf hosts.

Bob Graves is from Faddegon's Nursery. Founded in 1920, Faddegon's continues to offer nursery and landscaping products and services... in its original location.

Fred Breglia is the director of the Landis Arboretum, one of only three arboreta in eastern North America that have old-growth forests. It is home to trees and shrubs from around the world and beautiful perennial gardens.

Greg Ward runs Ward's Nursery which serves the Berkshires with horticultural products, advice and customer service.

Also joining us today is Dale-Ila Riggs. Dale-Ila is the owner/operator of The Berry Patch, a first generation diversified farm in Stephentown NY. She grows pesticide-free blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries as well as diversified vegetable crops and cut flowers. Prior to starting The Berry Patch she was a national award winning Vegetable Specialist for Cornell Cooperative Extension. She is also the editor and primary author of the Pumpkin Production Guide, which received national awards from three professional societies, including the American Society for Horticultural Science.

Vox Pop gardeningLandis ArboretumWard’s NurseryFaddegon's Nursery
