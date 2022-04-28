© 2022
Vox Pop

Gardening 4/28/22

Published April 28, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
sarah_laduke_light_pink.jpg
Here we go! Gardening season is in full flower. We welcome back our crew of experts to answer your questions. Bob Graves, Fred Breglia and Greg Ward are ready to take your calls. Call at 2pm with your question. 800-348-2551. Or you may email the program at "VoxPop@wamc.org." Ray Graf hosts.

Bob Graves is from Faddegon's Nursery. Founded in 1920, Faddegon's continues to offer nursery and landscaping products and services... in its original location.

Fred Breglia is the director of the Landis Arboretum, one of only three arboreta in eastern North America that have old-growth forests. It is home to trees and shrubs from around the world and beautiful perennial gardens.

Greg Ward runs Ward's Nursery which serves the Berkshires with horticultural products, advice and customer service.

Tags

Vox Pop gardeningWard’s NurseryFaddegon's NurseryLandis Arboretum
