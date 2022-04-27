© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
voxpop1400.png
Vox Pop

Antiques with Mark Lawson 4/27/22

Published April 27, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
Antique solid gold napkin holders from the collection of Phillip Yawman
WAMC photo
/
Antique solid gold napkin holders from the collection of Phillip Yawman

Mark Lawson of Albany’s Mark Lawson Antiques, Jewelry, and Coin joins us today to answer your questions. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Broadside engraving of the 13th amendment proclamation Abolishing Slavery printed in 1868
Photo courtesy of Mark Lawson Antiques
/
Broadside engraving of the 13th amendment proclamation Abolishing Slavery printed in 1868

To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org

Interesting items that we will talk about on the show include a rare original large broadside engraving of the 13th amendment proclamation Abolishing Slavery printed in 1868, as well as a group of objects descended in the family of Phillip Yawman, the man who manufactured all of the wooden camera cases for George Eastman of Eastman Kodak, including a set of solid 14k gold napkin rings given by George for Phil's 50th wedding anniversary.

Mark Lawson is a past member of the American Society of Appraisers and has completed courses in the NYU Appraisal Studies program in Period American Furniture at the Metropolitan Museum with David A. Gallager and Oriental Rugs with George Anavian at his shop in New York’s rug district. He is also certified in Diamond grading from the Gemological Institute of America.

Vox Pop antiques
