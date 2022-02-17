© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
voxpop1400.png
Vox Pop

Genealogy with Tracy Skrabut 2/17/22

Published February 17, 2022 at 1:42 PM EST
Family tree of Louis de France Dauphin de Viennois
Public Domain / Archives Nationales
/
Wikimedia Commons
Family tree of Louis de France Dauphin de Viennois

Genealogist Tracy Skrabut returns to answer your questions. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Tracy Skrabut
Courtesy of Tracy Skrabut
/
Tracy Skrabut

Tracy S. Skrabut is an Archives Technician working at the National Archives at Boston. Tracy holds a BA in Art from the University of Hawai'i at Manoa, where her areas of study were in the visual arts of glass and metal sculpture, and the Hindi, Buddhist, and Islamic art history of S and SE Asia. She holds an MA in Museum Studies from The Johns Hopkins University, where her areas of interest were in museum ethics, material culture, and accessibility. She also holds a MLIS, from Kent State University with a specialty in Archives and Special Collections Librarianship.

An avid historian, in her work at NARA, her primary areas of focus are in genealogy, and the historical records of the US Coast Guard and US Customs Service. Her most current projects are focused on the identification of significant cases files related to LGBTQIA+, POC, Gender, and Civil Rights in Boston's holdings.

Tags

Vox Pop genealogy
Stay Connected
Related Content
  • Engine compartment of a 2011 Nissan Pathfinder
    Vox Pop
    Automotive repair with Gordon Fricke 2/8/22
    Car and truck wizard Gordon Fricke joins us at 2pm to help keep your wheels rolling this winter. Call with your question. 800-348-2551 Ray Graf hosts.
  • An eagle dines on a dead deer
    Vox Pop
    Birding with Rich Guthrie 2/1/22
    Yep, it's another Vox Pop that is strictly for the birds. Rich Guthrie joins us to answer our listeners' burning bird questions. Call at 2pm with yours! 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
  • 800px-Genealogy[1].jpg
    Vox Pop
    Vox Pop : Genealogy : 8/1/13
    Genealogy is the focus of this edition of Vox Pop, with WAMC's Ray Graf and guest Jean NuddJean Nudd is an archivist with the National Archives and…
Load More