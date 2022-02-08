Automotive repair with Gordon Fricke 2/8/22

Car and truck wizard Gordon Fricke joins us at 2pm to help keep your wheels rolling this winter. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. You may also email your question to "VoxPop@wamc.org." Ray Graf hosts.
Gordon Fricke is the owner and operator of Barber and Fricke Automotive Inc. – an independent repair, auto body, towing and used car facility in Hoosick Falls, New York.
We talk hiking with Alicia Filley. Alicia is a health and fitness writer and founder of The Healthy Hiker. She will offer tips on how you can stay in shape and get ready for spring hiking. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.