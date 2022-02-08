Automotive repair with Gordon Fricke 2/8/22

Car and truck wizard Gordon Fricke joins us at 2pm to help keep your wheels rolling this winter. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. You may also email your question to "VoxPop@wamc.org." Ray Graf hosts.

Gordon Fricke is the owner and operator of Barber and Fricke Automotive Inc. – an independent repair, auto body, towing and used car facility in Hoosick Falls, New York.