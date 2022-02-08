© 2022
WANC 103.9 FM has experienced severe equipment failure and will remain off for a time while we work diligently to fix the problem.
Vox Pop

Automotive repair with Gordon Fricke 2/8/22

Published February 8, 2022 at 1:42 PM EST
Engine compartment of a 2011 Nissan Pathfinder
WAMC

Car and truck wizard Gordon Fricke joins us at 2pm to help keep your wheels rolling this winter. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. You may also email your question to "VoxPop@wamc.org." Ray Graf hosts.

Gordon Fricke is the owner and operator of Barber and Fricke Automotive Inc. – an independent repair, auto body, towing and used car facility in Hoosick Falls, New York.

Vox Pop automotive repairGordon Fricke
Related Content
  • Gordon Fricke's 1965 Buick Riviera
    Vox Pop
    Automotive repair with Gordon Fricke 1/11/22
    It's always great to welcome back our friend Gordon Fricke to Vox Pop. Gordon returns at 2pm to take your car questions. Call early! Gordon is a popular guest on this program. 800-348-2551.
  • An eagle dines on a dead deer
    Vox Pop
    Birding with Rich Guthrie 2/1/22
    Yep, it's another Vox Pop that is strictly for the birds. Rich Guthrie joins us to answer our listeners' burning bird questions. Call at 2pm with yours! 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
  • alicia-filley-hshot.jpg
    Vox Pop
    Hiking and fitness with Alicia Filley 1/25/22
    We talk hiking with Alicia Filley. Alicia is a health and fitness writer and founder of The Healthy Hiker. She will offer tips on how you can stay in shape and get ready for spring hiking. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
