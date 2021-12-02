Home improvement with Darren Tracy 12/2/21

If I had a hammer, I'd certainly make some very bad home improvement decisions. Don't let this happen to you! To help us get on the right track, we welcome back Darren Tracy to take your calls. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

One of the topics Darren wants to talk about today is ways you can conserve energy at home, but he'll take your calls on any home maintenance and repair question. For those in New York, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, offers home energy audits.

Darren Tracy is a licensed professional engineer and master plumber. He's also a certified building analyst.