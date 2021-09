Albany College Of Pharmacy And Health Sciences Dr. Eric Yager

Dr. Eric Yager of the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences is here to answer your coronavirus questions.

Doctor Yager has a Ph.D. in Biomedical Sciences from the University at Albany. He teaches Virology, Biology, Microbiology, and Genetics at the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.

The number to call with your questions is 1-800-348-2551. You can also email voxpop@wamc.org.

WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.