Vox Pop

Medical Monday 8/16/21: Brain Health With Dr. Paul Wright

Published August 16, 2021 at 1:46 PM EDT
Paul Wright, MD
Nuvance Health
/
Paul Wright, MD

Neurologist Dr. Paul Wright of Nuvance Health joins us to answer your questions about stroke, brain health and other neurological concerns. Ray Graf hosts.

Did you know that up to 80% of strokes could be prevented? How about that stroke rates have increased by more than 40% among younger adults in the past several decades?

Healthy lifestyle changes could help manage health conditions that raise your risk for stroke — and help your overall brain health, too.

Join the conversation by calling 1-800-348-2551 or emailing VoxPop@wamc.org during the show.

