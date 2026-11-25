What does it really mean to be courageous? Is it bravery on the battlefield, standing up for what’s right, or simply facing the uncertainties of everyday life?

In her new book, 'Taking Courage: A New Look at an Old American Virtue,' Elizabeth Samet explores how our understanding of courage has evolved—and why it matters in a deeply divided America.

A professor of English at West Point and author of 'Looking for the Good War,' Samet draws on history, literature, movies, and her experiences teaching future military leaders to reconsider this essential human quality.