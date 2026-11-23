Some of rock and roll’s most unforgettable moments have been captured through the lens of photographer Patrick Harbron. Beginning his career in Toronto, Harbron went on to photograph some of music’s biggest legends, building a remarkable body of work that captures both the electricity of live performance and the personalities behind the music.

His new exhibition, 'Icons – Rock and Roll Photographs by Patrick Harbron,' celebrates the artists who helped shape generations of popular music. The show is on view at artsee, on Warren Street in Hudson, New York, through January 31st. Patrick Harbron joins us to discuss his career and the stories behind the photographs