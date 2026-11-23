Elizabeth Letts has built a career telling stories about the extraordinary bonds between people and animals. Her books include the number one New York Times bestseller, The $80 Champion, and the Penn Award-winning 'The Perfect Horse,' 'The Ride of Her Life,' and the novel 'Finding Dorothy.' Her new novel, 'Fallen for France,' takes us from colonial Morocco to the battlefields of World War I.

At its center is a young boy searching for a beloved Arabian mare taken from him and carried to France. Their journey connects an unforgettable cast of characters in a story of war, empire, loss, kindness, and survival.