This week's Book Picks comes from Amy Zimmerman from Chatham Bookstore in Chatham, NY and Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, MA for our selections this week.

Amy:



A Forest Language by Hamnah Fries

O Now! by Niall Williams

Why You Should Read Children's Books, Even Though You are So Old ad Wise by Katherine Rundell

After the Flood: Inside Bob Dylan's Memory Palace by Robert Polito

Life Out of Order by Audrey Niffenegger



Matt:

