Book Picks - Chatham Bookstore and The Bookstore in Lenox
This week's Book Picks comes from Amy Zimmerman from Chatham Bookstore in Chatham, NY and Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, MA for our selections this week.
Amy:
- A Forest Language by Hamnah Fries
- O Now! by Niall Williams
- Why You Should Read Children's Books, Even Though You are So Old ad Wise by Katherine Rundell
- After the Flood: Inside Bob Dylan's Memory Palace by Robert Polito
- Life Out of Order by Audrey Niffenegger
Matt:
- Nanny Nanny by K Chiucarello
- The White Hot by Quiara Alegria Hudes
- Gods and Kings: The Rise and Fall of Alexander McQueen and John Galliano by Dana Thomas
- The Gods of New York by Jonathan Mahler
- The Radiance by Ayad Akhtar
- Murder at the Grand Alpine Hotel by Lucy Foley