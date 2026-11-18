What happens to a friendship when someone at its very center suddenly disappears? That's the question driving 'Fair Ones,' the new novel from acclaimed author Lydia Millet.

Set in Brooklyn, the book follows two women in their forties, Mara and Jen, struggling with the shocking death of their close friend Claire.

Told in two parts, from two different perspectives, it's a story about grief, secrets, love, and the complicated bonds that hold us together.

Millet is the author of more than twenty books, including the National Book Award finalist 'A Children's Bible' and the Pulitzer Prize finalist 'Love in Infant Monkeys.'