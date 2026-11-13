Howard Mansfield new book is 'Invisible Monuments: Tribute, memory, and the Summoning of the Past'

How do we remember the past, and what happens when the stories behind our monuments begin to fade? In his new book, 'Invisible Monuments,' acclaimed author Howard Mansfield explores the ways we commemorate history, honor those who came before us, and preserve memories that might otherwise disappear.

Through forgotten landmarks, memorials, and overlooked places, Mansfield examines how history lives all around us, often in plain sight.

A longtime New Hampshire resident, Mansfield has written more than a dozen books exploring American history, architecture, memory, and our relationship with the landscape. His latest asks us to reconsider what makes a monument meaningful.