'Night of a 1000 Artists: Works on Paper' is going to be at the Fuller Building in Kingston, NY 11/13 - 11/15

'Night of 1,000 Artists' is a three-day exhibition and art sale

celebrating the extraordinary creativity of the arts community. Each donated artwork will be exhibited and offered for sale for $150, with proceeds supporting the Chronogram Foundation’s work to champion artists, strengthen the creative community, and celebrate the arts throughout the Hudson Valley.

We get a preview now from Brian Mahoney - Editorial Director at Chronogram Media.

'Night of a 1000 Artists: Works on Paper' will be happening at the Fuller Building in Kingston, NY on November 13 – 15th, 2026.