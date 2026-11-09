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The Roundtable

'Night of a 1000 Artists: Works on Paper' is going to be at the Fuller Building in Kingston, NY 11/13 - 11/15

By Joe Donahue
Published November 9, 2026 at 11:10 AM EST
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'Night of 1,000 Artists' is a three-day exhibition and art sale
celebrating the extraordinary creativity of the arts community. Each donated artwork will be exhibited and offered for sale for $150, with proceeds supporting the Chronogram Foundation’s work to champion artists, strengthen the creative community, and celebrate the arts throughout the Hudson Valley.

We get a preview now from Brian Mahoney - Editorial Director at Chronogram Media.

'Night of a 1000 Artists: Works on Paper' will be happening at the Fuller Building in Kingston, NY on November 13 – 15th, 2026.

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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