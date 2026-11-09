'Emperor of Nothing: The Making of Larry David' is the first authorized biography of comedy legend Larry David by Blake Harris

Larry David has made an entire career out of being uncomfortable, disagreeable, and, somehow, completely lovable. But how much of the Larry we know from 'Seinfeld' and 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' is the real guy?

Bestselling author Blake Harris, known for 'Console Wars' and 'The History of the Future,' spent more than five years finding out. His new book, 'Emperor of Nothing: The Making of Larry David,' is the first authorized biography of the comedy legend.

With unprecedented access to David, his family, and longtime collaborators, Harris explores his Brooklyn childhood, rocky stand-up career, and unlikely rise to television greatness. Blake Harris joins us this morning.