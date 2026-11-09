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The Roundtable

'Emperor of Nothing: The Making of Larry David' is the first authorized biography of comedy legend Larry David by Blake Harris

By Joe Donahue
Published November 9, 2026 at 11:30 AM EST
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Larry David has made an entire career out of being uncomfortable, disagreeable, and, somehow, completely lovable. But how much of the Larry we know from 'Seinfeld' and 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' is the real guy?

Bestselling author Blake Harris, known for 'Console Wars' and 'The History of the Future,' spent more than five years finding out. His new book, 'Emperor of Nothing: The Making of Larry David,' is the first authorized biography of the comedy legend.

With unprecedented access to David, his family, and longtime collaborators, Harris explores his Brooklyn childhood, rocky stand-up career, and unlikely rise to television greatness. Blake Harris joins us this morning.

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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