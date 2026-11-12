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The Roundtable

Award-winning Journalist and Editor Tom Allon discusses new book 'Sez I to Myself: The Collected Essays of Frank and Malachy McCourt'

By Joe Donahue
Published November 12, 2026 at 11:12 AM EST
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Thirty years ago, Frank McCourt captivated readers with 'Angela’s Ashes,' his Pulitzer Prize-winning memoir of growing up in Ireland. But long before his literary fame, Frank and his equally colorful brother Malachy were writing essays filled with humor, heartbreak, and keen observations about life.

Now, those writings have been gathered in 'Sez I to Myself: The Collected Essays of Frank and Malachy McCourt.' The collection explores everything from Irish identity and family to teaching, religion, and New York City.

Award-winning journalist and publisher Tom Allon, a longtime friend and editor of the McCourts, assembled the collection and joins us this morning.

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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