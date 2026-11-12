Award-winning Journalist and Editor Tom Allon discusses new book 'Sez I to Myself: The Collected Essays of Frank and Malachy McCourt'

Thirty years ago, Frank McCourt captivated readers with 'Angela’s Ashes,' his Pulitzer Prize-winning memoir of growing up in Ireland. But long before his literary fame, Frank and his equally colorful brother Malachy were writing essays filled with humor, heartbreak, and keen observations about life.

Now, those writings have been gathered in 'Sez I to Myself: The Collected Essays of Frank and Malachy McCourt.' The collection explores everything from Irish identity and family to teaching, religion, and New York City.

Award-winning journalist and publisher Tom Allon, a longtime friend and editor of the McCourts, assembled the collection and joins us this morning.