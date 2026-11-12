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The Roundtable

Paul Grondahl's new book is 'Andy Rooney: A Lucky Life'

By Joe Donahue
Published November 12, 2026 at 10:30 AM EST
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For more than three decades, Andy Rooney was America's favorite curmudgeon, delivering sharp, funny, and sometimes controversial observations on CBS '60 Minutes.'

But the Albany native was far more than a television personality. He was a World War II correspondent, prolific author, and pioneering broadcast journalist.

In his new biography, 'Andy Rooney: A Lucky Life,' award-winning journalist Paul Grondahl explores Rooney's remarkable career, complicated personal life, and enduring legacy.

Grondahl spent more than three decades reporting for the 'Albany Times Union' and is now director of the New York State Writers Institute at UAlbany.

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The Roundtable biographyjournalistAlbanyPaul Grondahl
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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