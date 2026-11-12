Paul Grondahl's new book is 'Andy Rooney: A Lucky Life'

For more than three decades, Andy Rooney was America's favorite curmudgeon, delivering sharp, funny, and sometimes controversial observations on CBS '60 Minutes.'

But the Albany native was far more than a television personality. He was a World War II correspondent, prolific author, and pioneering broadcast journalist.

In his new biography, 'Andy Rooney: A Lucky Life,' award-winning journalist Paul Grondahl explores Rooney's remarkable career, complicated personal life, and enduring legacy.

Grondahl spent more than three decades reporting for the 'Albany Times Union' and is now director of the New York State Writers Institute at UAlbany.