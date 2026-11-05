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The Roundtable

Rachel Greenfield's new book is 'Rose Knox: How One Woman Mixed Kitchen and Boardroom to Remold an American Business'

By Joe Donahue
Published November 5, 2026 at 11:10 AM EST
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At a time when women were rarely welcomed into corporate boardrooms, Rose Knox was helping reshape American business. Rising from humble beginnings, she became a pioneering businesswoman who transformed Knox Gelatine into a household name, while championing innovative marketing, workplace reforms, and opportunities for women.

In her new book, 'Rose Knox: How One Woman Mixed Kitchen and Boardroom to Remold an American Business,' author Rachel Greenfield tells the remarkable story of a woman who challenged the conventions of her era and helped change how Americans worked, cooked, and thought about business. Greenfield joins us to discuss the life and enduring legacy of Rose Knox.

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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