Voice actor Billy West's new memoir is 'Voice-A-Versa: Finding My Voice(s) Behind the Mic'

You may not immediately recognize Billy West’s name, but you’ve almost certainly heard his voice. From his early work on The Howard Stern Show to Futurama’s Fry, Professor Farnsworth, and Dr. Zoidberg and the outrageous characters of The Ren & Stimpy Show, West has helped define generations of animation.

But behind those unforgettable voices is a remarkable personal story. In his new memoir, 'Voice-A-Versa: Finding My Voice(s) Behind the Mic,' West reflects on his childhood, personal struggles, and the unlikely journey that made him one of the most versatile performers in entertainment.