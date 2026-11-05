Stephen Greenblatt's new book is 'Sir Walter Ralegh: The Renaissance Man and His Roles'

Sir Walter Ralegh was an explorer, soldier, poet, courtier and political operator - a man whose extraordinary rise and spectacular fall captured the ambitions and contradictions of Elizabethan England.

In 'Sir Walter Ralegh: The Renaissance Man and His Roles,' acclaimed scholar Stephen Greenblatt examines how Ralegh carefully fashioned his public identity, turning his own turbulent life into a kind of performance.

First published in 1973 and now reissued with a new introduction, the book helped establish ideas that would shape Greenblatt’s influential work on Renaissance culture. Greenblatt is a Harvard professor and the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of 'The Swerve,' 'Will in the World,' and 'Dark Renaissance.'