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The Roundtable

Dr Beth Ricanati's new book is 'Braided Prescription: Seven Practices for Living Well from the Ancient Ritual of Making Challah'

By Joe Donahue
Published November 5, 2026 at 11:30 AM EST
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Dr. Beth Ricanati is a board-certified internist who has spent her career exploring the connections between everyday habits, stress, and well-being. In her award-winning first book, 'Braided: A Journey of a Thousand Challahs,' she describes how the weekly ritual of baking challah transformed her own life. Now, in the 'Braided Prescription: Seven Practices for Living Well from the Ancient Ritual of Making Challah' Ricanati goes further blending medical science, personal stories, and ancient tradition.

She offers seven practical approaches to slowing down, embracing imperfection, building connection, and living with greater intention.

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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