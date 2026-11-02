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The Roundtable

Ava Lalezarzadeh is starring in the play 'The Imaginary Invalid' at The Roundabout Theatre through 11/22

By Madeleine Reynolds
Published November 2, 2026 at 11:44 AM EST
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Marcus Middleton
Cast of 'The Imaginary Invalid', Ava on the Far right.

Tony Award Winner Bill Irwin returns to Broadway (and to Moliere) with his new adaptation of ‘The Imaginary Invalid,’ a comedy about money, medicine, and marital mayhem.

Perpetual patient Argan obsesses over his health and aliments; he schemes to marry of his daughter (Angelique) to a doctor to save on his medical bills. But she has a totally different life in mind. With an ensemble directed by Broadway veteran Brandon J. Dirden, this funny production is but to prove that real life is what happens while you and your family are making other plans.

Ava Lalezarzadeh is starring as Angelique in the play ‘The Imaginary Invalid’ at The Roundabout Theatre in NYC through November 22nd. You can go to roundabouttheatre.org for more information.

Shawn Salley
Ava Lalezarzadeh on red carpet

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