Dr Beth Ricanati's new book is 'Braided Prescription: Seven Practices for Living Well from the Ancient Ritual of Making Hala'

Dr. Beth Ricanati is a board-certified internist who has spent her career exploring the connections between everyday habits, stress, and well-being. In her award-winning first book, 'Braided: A Journey of a Thousand Halas,' she describes how the weekly ritual of baking hala transformed her own life. Now, in the 'Braided Prescription: Seven Practices for Living Well from the Ancient Ritual of Making Hala' Ricanati goes further blending medical science, personal stories, and ancient tradition.

She offers seven practical approaches to slowing down, embracing imperfection, building connection, and living with greater intention.