Comedian and Novelist Sam Tallent's new book is 'Brut'

Sam Tallent is a comedian, novelist, and host of the 'Chubby Behemoth' podcast, best known for his debut novel, 'Running the Light.' His new novel, 'Brut,' turns to the world of international crime.

Robert “Beauj” Beaujolais is an ex-Marine and contract killer whose botched job in San Francisco sends him to Paris, where he’s ordered to assassinate Europe’s last remaining Mafia godfather. What begins as a violent thriller becomes a deeper exploration of love, loss, identity, and the possibility of redemption.

Tallent, who has spent years performing stand-up around the world, brings his darkly comic sensibility and distinctive prose to this story of violence and survival.