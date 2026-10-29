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The Roundtable

Comedian and Novelist Sam Tallent's new book is 'Brut'

By Joe Donahue
Published October 29, 2026 at 11:30 AM EDT
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Sam Tallent is a comedian, novelist, and host of the 'Chubby Behemoth' podcast, best known for his debut novel, 'Running the Light.' His new novel, 'Brut,' turns to the world of international crime.

Robert “Beauj” Beaujolais is an ex-Marine and contract killer whose botched job in San Francisco sends him to Paris, where he’s ordered to assassinate Europe’s last remaining Mafia godfather. What begins as a violent thriller becomes a deeper exploration of love, loss, identity, and the possibility of redemption.

Tallent, who has spent years performing stand-up around the world, brings his darkly comic sensibility and distinctive prose to this story of violence and survival.

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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