Yiddish cultural series Klezmer-On-Hudson shares what community events they have planned for the Hudson Valley

Klezmer-On-Hudson is a community-centered cultural series celebrating the past, present, and future of Yiddish life in the Hudson Valley. Through music and dance, language and literature, film and food, we create opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds to engage with the richness of Yiddish life.

Klezmer-On-Hudson welcomes lifelong practitioners, those reconnecting with family heritage, and anyone who is curious to learn a new folk tradition. We begin the conversation with the November 8th showing of the film, 'Shttl,' at The Ritz Theatre in Newburgh.

