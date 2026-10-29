© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Yiddish cultural series Klezmer-On-Hudson shares what community events they have planned for the Hudson Valley

By Joe Donahue
Published October 29, 2026 at 11:10 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
'Shttl'

Klezmer-On-Hudson is a community-centered cultural series celebrating the past, present, and future of Yiddish life in the Hudson Valley. Through music and dance, language and literature, film and food, we create opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds to engage with the richness of Yiddish life.

Klezmer-On-Hudson welcomes lifelong practitioners, those reconnecting with family heritage, and anyone who is curious to learn a new folk tradition. We begin the conversation with the November 8th showing of the film, 'Shttl,' at The Ritz Theatre in Newburgh.

Tags
The Roundtable yiddishfilm screeningklezmerculturecommunity
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content