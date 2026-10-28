© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Fran Berman's new book is 'Better Tech: Putting People First in Cyberspace'

By Joe Donahue
Published October 28, 2026 at 11:05 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Technology is changing our lives at a breathtaking pace. But who’s making sure it’s changing them for the better? Trailblazing computer scientist Fran Berman has spent her career exploring the intersection of technology and society.

In her new book, 'Better Tech: Putting People First in Cyberspace,' she argues that innovation must come with responsibility. From artificial intelligence to the growing power of big tech, Berman offers a practical roadmap for creating technologies that serve humanity rather than threaten it.

I spoke with her at a recent NYSWI event where she discussed the need for such a book to discuss how we can build a safer, fairer digital future.

Tags
The Roundtable fran bermanAITechnologycyberspace
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • The Roundtable
    Book Picks - Northshire Bookstore and Merritt Bookstore
    Joe Donahue
    This week's Book Picks comes from Tara Ludwin from Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs, NY and Manchester Center, VT and we also welcome Kira Wizner from Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook, NY.
  • The Roundtable
    Kim van Alkemade celebrates the release of her new book 'Upstate' with an event at Northshire Bookstore on 10/27
    Joe Donahue
    New York Times bestselling novelist and Northshire Bookstore’s own Kim Van Alkemade is celebrating the release of her latest novel, 'Upstate.' It’s a moving story about found family, second chances, an abandoned bookstore, and the surprising ways our past can shape our future.Known for her richly drawn characters and compelling storytelling, Van Alkemade will discuss the new book with fellow novelist Kate Fagan at Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs on Tuesday, October 27th, at 6 p.m. The evening will be a lively conversation about writing, relationships, and the healing power of stories.
  • The Roundtable
    Elizabeth Sobol celebrates her 10th anniversary as CEO of Saratoga Performing Arts Center
    Joe Donahue
    As SPAC celebrates its 60th anniversary, Elizabeth Sobol, Chief Executive Officer of Saratoga Performing Arts Center, celebrates her 10th anniversary as CEO this month overseeing SPAC’s transformation into a year-round cultural organization.SPAC has expanded its programming, significantly grown its educational reach, renovated and reimagined its campus. Elizabeth, welcome and congratulations.
  • The Roundtable
    Marion Nestle's new book is 'Sugar Coated: Unboxing the Hidden Forces Shaping America's Favorite Breakfast Food'
    Joe Donahue
    For decades, our next guest has examined the forces that shape what Americans eat and who benefits from those choices. Marian Nestle's new book is 'Sugar Coated: Unboxing the Hidden Forces Shaping America's Favorite Breakfast Food.' Yes, it's a book about cereal. Nestle and her co-author Lisa Sutherland take a close look at breakfast cereal from its ingredients and nutritional claims to packaging, marketing, and the ways manufacturers appeal to kids and adults.Nestle is Professor Emerita of nutrition, food studies, and public health at New York University, and the author of such influential books as 'Food Politics,' 'What to Eat,' and 'Soda Politics.'