Fran Berman's new book is 'Better Tech: Putting People First in Cyberspace'

Technology is changing our lives at a breathtaking pace. But who’s making sure it’s changing them for the better? Trailblazing computer scientist Fran Berman has spent her career exploring the intersection of technology and society.

In her new book, 'Better Tech: Putting People First in Cyberspace,' she argues that innovation must come with responsibility. From artificial intelligence to the growing power of big tech, Berman offers a practical roadmap for creating technologies that serve humanity rather than threaten it.

I spoke with her at a recent NYSWI event where she discussed the need for such a book to discuss how we can build a safer, fairer digital future.