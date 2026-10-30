© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Albany Symphony Orchestra presents 'Passion & Power: Brahms and Egar' on 11/7 and 11/8 conducted by David Alan Miller and cello played by Sterling Elliot

By Joe Donahue
Published October 30, 2026 at 11:28 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Sterling Elliiot

Albany Symphony Orchestra presents 'Passion & Power: Brahms and Egar' which will feature Brahms’ Symphony No. 3 and Elgar’s Cello Concerto that bring poignancy, power, and warmth to a November night, complemented by the world premiere of a new work by up-and-coming composer Sam Wu, who draws inspiration from science, design, and the cosmos. Sterling Elliot will play the cello.

There will be two performances: The first will be at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on Saturday November 7th at 3:00pm and 7:30 pm. Then on Sunday November 8th at Universal Preservation Hall at 3:00 pm.

Tags
The Roundtable Albany Symphony OrchestraconcertTroy Savings Bank Music HallUPH
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • The Roundtable
    Yiddish cultural series Klezmer-On-Hudson shares what community events they have planned for the Hudson Valley
    Joe Donahue
    Klezmer-On-Hudson is a community-centered cultural series celebrating the past, present, and future of Yiddish life in the Hudson Valley. Through music and dance, language and literature, film and food, we create opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds to engage with the richness of Yiddish life.Klezmer-On-Hudson welcomes lifelong practitioners, those reconnecting with family heritage, and anyone who is curious to learn a new folk tradition. We begin the conversation with the November 8th showing of the film, 'Shttl,' at The Ritz Theatre in Newburgh.
  • The Roundtable
    Comedian and Novelist Sam Tallent's new book is 'Brut'
    Joe Donahue
    Sam Tallent is a comedian, novelist, and host of the 'Chubby Behemoth' podcast, best known for his debut novel, 'Running the Light.' His new novel, 'Brut,' turns to the world of international crime.Robert “Beauj” Beaujolais is an ex-Marine and contract killer whose botched job in San Francisco sends him to Paris, where he’s ordered to assassinate Europe’s last remaining Mafia godfather. What begins as a violent thriller becomes a deeper exploration of love, loss, identity, and the possibility of redemption.
  • The Roundtable
    Fran Berman's new book is 'Better Tech: Putting People First in Cyberspace'
    Joe Donahue
    Technology is changing our lives at a breathtaking pace. But who’s making sure it’s changing them for the better? Trailblazing computer scientist Fran Berman has spent her career exploring the intersection of technology and society.In her new book, 'Better Tech: Putting People First in Cyberspace,' she argues that innovation must come with responsibility. From artificial intelligence to the growing power of big tech, Berman offers a practical roadmap for creating technologies that serve humanity rather than threaten it.I spoke with her at a recent NYSWI event where she discussed the need for such a book to discuss how we can build a safer, fairer digital future.