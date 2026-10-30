Albany Symphony Orchestra presents 'Passion & Power: Brahms and Egar' on 11/7 and 11/8 conducted by David Alan Miller and cello played by Sterling Elliot

Albany Symphony Orchestra presents 'Passion & Power: Brahms and Egar' which will feature Brahms’ Symphony No. 3 and Elgar’s Cello Concerto that bring poignancy, power, and warmth to a November night, complemented by the world premiere of a new work by up-and-coming composer Sam Wu, who draws inspiration from science, design, and the cosmos. Sterling Elliot will play the cello.

There will be two performances: The first will be at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on Saturday November 7th at 3:00pm and 7:30 pm. Then on Sunday November 8th at Universal Preservation Hall at 3:00 pm.