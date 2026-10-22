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The Roundtable

Marion Nestle's new book is 'Sugar Coated: Unboxing the Hidden Forces Shaping America's Favorite Breakfast Food'

By Joe Donahue
Published October 22, 2026 at 11:35 AM EDT
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For decades, our next guest has examined the forces that shape what Americans eat and who benefits from those choices. Marian Nestle's new book is 'Sugar Coated: Unboxing the Hidden Forces Shaping America's Favorite Breakfast Food.' Yes, it's a book about cereal. Nestle and her co-author Lisa Sutherland take a close look at breakfast cereal from its ingredients and nutritional claims to packaging, marketing, and the ways manufacturers appeal to kids and adults.

Nestle is Professor Emerita of nutrition, food studies, and public health at New York University, and the author of such influential books as 'Food Politics,' 'What to Eat,' and 'Soda Politics.'

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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