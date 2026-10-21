Tim Scheld's new memoir is 'My Front Row Seat: A Newsman’s Journey'

For more than fifty years, award-winning broadcast journalist Tim Scheld has had a front-row seat to history, covering the people, events, and stories that have shaped our world. Now, in his new book, 'My Front Row Seat: A Newsman’s Journey,' Scheld takes us behind the headlines, sharing the challenges, unforgettable moments, and personal experiences of a lifetime in journalism.

Tim Scheld is an award-winning broadcast journalist with more than five decades of experience covering major national and international news stories. He worked as a reporter for WOR and WCBS Radio in New York before becoming a national correspondent for ABC News. His reporting included the September 11th attacks, the Oklahoma City bombing, the Gulf War, and the death of Princess Diana.

From 2003 until his retirement in 2022, Scheld served as news director of WCBS Newsradio 880, becoming the longest-serving news director in the station’s history.

