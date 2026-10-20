Roger Berkowitz's new book is 'A World We Share: Hannah Arendt and the Power of Friendship in a Broken World'

We live in a time when political disagreements can end friendships, divide families, and make civil conversation feel nearly impossible. But what if friendship is precisely what our democracy needs most?

In his new book, 'A World We Share: Hannah Arendt and the Power of Friendship in a Broken World,' Roger Berkowitz turns to the influential political philosopher Hannah Arendt, exploring how her remarkable friendships shaped her thinking about politics, truth, and human connection.

Berkowitz argues that democracy depends not simply on agreeing about facts, but on learning to live with people who see the world differently.