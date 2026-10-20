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The Roundtable

Roger Berkowitz's new book is 'A World We Share: Hannah Arendt and the Power of Friendship in a Broken World'

By Joe Donahue
Published October 20, 2026 at 10:35 AM EDT
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We live in a time when political disagreements can end friendships, divide families, and make civil conversation feel nearly impossible. But what if friendship is precisely what our democracy needs most?

In his new book, 'A World We Share: Hannah Arendt and the Power of Friendship in a Broken World,' Roger Berkowitz turns to the influential political philosopher Hannah Arendt, exploring how her remarkable friendships shaped her thinking about politics, truth, and human connection.

Berkowitz argues that democracy depends not simply on agreeing about facts, but on learning to live with people who see the world differently.

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The Roundtable roger berkowitzbookdemocracyPoliticsfriendship
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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