Lars Anderson new book is 'Brady: An American Story and The Price of Greatness'

Tom Brady's extraordinary football career is often measured in Super Bowl rings, records, and of course longevity. But what does that kind of greatness cost? In the new book 'Brady: An American Story and the Price of Greatness,' journalist and best-selling author Lars Anderson looks beyond the statistics to explore the man behind the legend, drawing on more than 350 interviews.

Anderson traces Brady's rise from an overlooked college quarterback to one of the most accomplished athletes in the history of sports, while also examining his relentless drive, discipline, and the impact of that obsession on his personal life.

Lars Anderson is a 20-year veteran of Sports Illustrated, the author of 12 previous books, and a senior journalism instructor at the University of Alabama.

