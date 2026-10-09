The 27th Woodstock Film Festival will take place 10/14 -10/18

The 27th annual Woodstock Film Festival takes place October 14–18, 2026, across Woodstock, Saugerties, Rosendale and Kingston, NY. It is a major film event in our region.

The festival nurtures and supports emerging and established filmmakers, sharing their creative voices through an annual festival and year-round programming to promote culture, diversity, community, educational opportunities and economic growth.

Meira Blaustein, Co-Founder, Executive Director, and Head Programmer, joins us for a preview this morning. We have a lot to discuss, as she has chosen to step down from her leadership role at the end of this year.