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The Roundtable

The 27th Woodstock Film Festival will take place 10/14 -10/18

By Joe Donahue
Published October 9, 2026 at 11:10 AM EDT
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The 27th annual Woodstock Film Festival takes place October 14–18, 2026, across Woodstock, Saugerties, Rosendale and Kingston, NY. It is a major film event in our region.

The festival nurtures and supports emerging and established filmmakers, sharing their creative voices through an annual festival and year-round programming to promote culture, diversity, community, educational opportunities and economic growth.

Meira Blaustein, Co-Founder, Executive Director, and Head Programmer, joins us for a preview this morning. We have a lot to discuss, as she has chosen to step down from her leadership role at the end of this year.

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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