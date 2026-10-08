Anthony Tommasini's new book is 'Voice of a Century: The Life and Artistry of Marian Anderson'

Anthony Tommasini, the former chief classical music critic for 'The New York Times,' turns his attention to one of the most important American singers of the twentieth century in his new book, 'Voice of a Century: The Life and Artistry of Marian Anderson.'

Anderson’s 1939 concert at the Lincoln Memorial, after she was denied the use of Constitution Hall, became an iconic moment in American history. But Tommasini looks beyond that single performance, exploring Anderson’s remarkable artistry, her international career, and the racism she confronted throughout her life.

