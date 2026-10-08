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The Roundtable

Anthony Tommasini's new book is 'Voice of a Century: The Life and Artistry of Marian Anderson'

By Joe Donahue
Published October 8, 2026 at 11:30 AM EDT
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Anthony Tommasini, the former chief classical music critic for 'The New York Times,' turns his attention to one of the most important American singers of the twentieth century in his new book, 'Voice of a Century: The Life and Artistry of Marian Anderson.'

Anderson’s 1939 concert at the Lincoln Memorial, after she was denied the use of Constitution Hall, became an iconic moment in American history. But Tommasini looks beyond that single performance, exploring Anderson’s remarkable artistry, her international career, and the racism she confronted throughout her life.

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The Roundtable bookspiritualitymusicsingerhistory
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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