FilmColumbia returns to the Crandell Theatre for their film festival on 10/16 - 10/25

For ten days each fall, Columbia County becomes a destination for movie lovers. FilmColumbia returns October 16th through the 25th, bringing audiences some of the most anticipated new American and international films. Over the years, the festival has earned a reputation for spotting terrific movies early - often well before they reach theaters or become part of the awards conversation.

This year’s lineup once again offers a mix of established filmmakers, emerging voices, documentaries, dramas, comedies, and surprises. So, whether you’re a dedicated cinephile or simply love a great night at the movies, FilmColumbia is inviting you to come watch, discover, and celebrate. To tell us more, we welcome Larry Kardish, FilmColumbia Co-Executive Director and Co-Artistic Director and Festival Director Calliope Nicholas.