7/29/26 Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Professor of History and International Relations at Vassar College. He is a specialist on the history of US foreign policy Robert Brigham, an author, lawyer, consultant, public speaker, and entrepreneur. Her most recent book is: 'Race Rules: What Your Black Friend Won't Tell You' Fatimah Gilliam, Former Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick, and the founder and director of the Volunteer Literacy Project. She is also a columnist for The Free Press and a Greene County resident Larissa Phillips.

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