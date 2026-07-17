Comedian Tom Papa will be at The Mahaiwe on 7/18

Daniel Silva has spent more than two decades proving that the international spy novel can be as elegant as it is suspenseful. The #1 'New York Times' bestselling author and former journalist returns with 'Ransom,' the latest adventure featuring legendary art restorer and Israeli intelligence operative Gabriel Allon.This time, what appears to be the disappearance of a glamorous British socialite quickly unfolds into a dangerous web of wealth, deception, political intrigue, and long-buried secrets. As Gabriel searches for the missing Alice Winter, he discovers that nearly everyone involved has something to hide—and that an old enemy is waiting in the shadows.

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