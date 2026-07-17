Comedian Tom Papa will be at The Mahaiwe on 7/18
Tom Papa has spent years making audiences laugh by finding the humor in everyday life, family, food, and aging in the wonderfully absurd business of just being a human being walking on this planet. A veteran standup comedian, actor, podcast host, and best-selling author Papa is familiar with fans through his Netflix specials, his work alongside Jerry Seinfeld, and his long running appearances on NPR’s ‘Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me.’ This summer he brings his ‘Grateful Bread Tour' to The Mahaiwe in Great Barrington on 7/18.