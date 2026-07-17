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The Roundtable

Comedian Tom Papa will be at The Mahaiwe on 7/18

By Joe Donahue
Published July 17, 2026 at 11:05 AM EDT
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Tom Papa has spent years making audiences laugh by finding the humor in everyday life, family, food, and aging in the wonderfully absurd business of just being a human being walking on this planet. A veteran standup comedian, actor, podcast host, and best-selling author Papa is familiar with fans through his Netflix specials, his work alongside Jerry Seinfeld, and his long running appearances on NPR’s ‘Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me.’ This summer he brings his ‘Grateful Bread Tour' to The Mahaiwe in Great Barrington on 7/18.

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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