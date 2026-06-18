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The Roundtable

The Stéphane Wrembel Quartet will be at the Indigo Room at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center on 6/26

By Madeleine Reynolds
Published June 18, 2026 at 12:15 PM EDT
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Stéphane Wrembel stands as one of the world’s most celebrated guitarists in the world. Originally from Fontainebleau, France, Wrembel is known for his masterful blend of jazz, gypsy swing, and world music captivating audiences across the globe with his unique sound. ‘Rolling Stone’ as called him ‘a revelation.’

Wrembel is also a respected composer with original compositions in acclaimed films; ‘Midnight in Paris’ and ‘Vicky Christina Barcelona.’ Midnight in Paris one a Grammy Award for ‘Best Compilation Soundtrack.’ He also has an impressive discography of over 20 albums including ‘The Django Experiment,’ ‘Origins,’ and most recently ‘New Orleans II: Hors Serie.’

Wrembel has shared the stage with Hans Zimmer, Elvis Costello, Patti Smith, The Roots, and Medeski Martin & Wood to name a few. His performances transcend genres offering something new and different to music enthusiasts.

Stéphane Wrembel Quartet will be at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center at their Indigo Room on Friday June 26th at 5:30 pm and 8:30 pm. You can go to mahaiwe.org for more information.

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