James Lasdun's new book is 'The Family Man: Blood and Betrayal in the House of Murdaugh'

Author and poet James Lasdun has long explored obsession, morality, and the darker corners of human behavior in books like 'Give Me Everything You Have' and 'The Fall Guy.'

His latest, 'The Family Man: Blood and Betrayal in the House of Murdaugh,' turns to the real-life Southern saga that captivated the country. Lasdun digs beneath the headlines surrounding disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh, tracing generations of privilege, power, corruption, and violence in South Carolina’s Lowcountry.

The result is part true-crime page-turner, part portrait of a family dynasty collapsing in public. His novels, memoir, poetry, and short story collections have won many awards, and his essays have appeared in the New York Times, the London Review of Books, and The New Yorker, among other publications.