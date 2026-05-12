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The Roundtable

James Lasdun's new book is 'The Family Man: Blood and Betrayal in the House of Murdaugh'

By Joe Donahue
Published May 12, 2026 at 10:30 AM EDT
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Author and poet James Lasdun has long explored obsession, morality, and the darker corners of human behavior in books like 'Give Me Everything You Have' and 'The Fall Guy.'

His latest, 'The Family Man: Blood and Betrayal in the House of Murdaugh,' turns to the real-life Southern saga that captivated the country. Lasdun digs beneath the headlines surrounding disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh, tracing generations of privilege, power, corruption, and violence in South Carolina’s Lowcountry.

The result is part true-crime page-turner, part portrait of a family dynasty collapsing in public. His novels, memoir, poetry, and short story collections have won many awards, and his essays have appeared in the New York Times, the London Review of Books, and The New Yorker, among other publications.

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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