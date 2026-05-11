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The Roundtable

Danielle Crittenden's new memoir is 'Dispatches from Grief: A Mother's Journey Through the Unthinkable'

By Joe Donahue
Published May 11, 2026 at 11:10 AM EDT
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In 'Dispatches from Grief: A Mother's Journey Through the Unthinkable,' author and journalist Danielle Crittenden chronicles the devastating loss of her daughter and the difficult path that followed.

The memoir blends personal reflection with broader questions about mourning, resilience, and how people survive unimaginable heartbreak.

Rather than offering easy answers, Crittenden explores grief in all its unpredictability — the shock, isolation, memory, and moments of grace that can emerge even in profound sorrow. We welcome Danielle Crittenden to the RT.

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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