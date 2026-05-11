Danielle Crittenden's new memoir is 'Dispatches from Grief: A Mother's Journey Through the Unthinkable'

In 'Dispatches from Grief: A Mother's Journey Through the Unthinkable,' author and journalist Danielle Crittenden chronicles the devastating loss of her daughter and the difficult path that followed.

The memoir blends personal reflection with broader questions about mourning, resilience, and how people survive unimaginable heartbreak.

Rather than offering easy answers, Crittenden explores grief in all its unpredictability — the shock, isolation, memory, and moments of grace that can emerge even in profound sorrow. We welcome Danielle Crittenden to the RT.