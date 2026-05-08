© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scam Advisory: We have been made aware that an online entity is posing as Joe Donahue to invite authors and other creatives onto our radio shows. The scammers then attempt to charge guests an appearance fee for exposure/publicity.
Please note: WAMC does not charge guests to appear on the station and any email about appearing on a WAMC program will come from a wamc.org email address.
The Roundtable

Mark Frost will be at the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum on 5/13 to discuss his new book 'The Yankee Sphinx: An FDR Novel'

By Joe Donahue
Published May 8, 2026 at 11:30 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Mark Frost has long moved between worlds television, film, and fiction co-creating the landmark series ‘Twin Peaks’ and writing acclaimed novels that blend history with imagination. Now he turns to one of the most enigmatic figures of the 20th century in his new work of historical fiction ‘The Yankee Sphinx.’

Inspired by the real diaries of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s close advisor William Hassett, the novel brings readers inside the White House during the Great Depression and World War II. Roosevelt is not seen as a distant icon but through the intimate observant eyes of a trusted insider. His political calculations, personal contradictions, and declining health all unfolding in real time. As the nation edges toward war and Roosevelt weighs decisions that will shape the modern world, Frost captures both the public stakes and private tensions of leadership.

Mark Frost will appear at the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum in Hyde Park, New York, on Wednesday, May 13. He will discuss and sign his new historical novel, ‘The Yankee Sphinx: An FDR Novel.’

Tags
The Roundtable bookHyde ParkHyde MuseumFDRFDR Presidential Library
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content