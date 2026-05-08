Mark Frost will be at the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum on 5/13 to discuss his new book 'The Yankee Sphinx: An FDR Novel'

Mark Frost has long moved between worlds television, film, and fiction co-creating the landmark series ‘Twin Peaks’ and writing acclaimed novels that blend history with imagination. Now he turns to one of the most enigmatic figures of the 20th century in his new work of historical fiction ‘The Yankee Sphinx.’

Inspired by the real diaries of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s close advisor William Hassett, the novel brings readers inside the White House during the Great Depression and World War II. Roosevelt is not seen as a distant icon but through the intimate observant eyes of a trusted insider. His political calculations, personal contradictions, and declining health all unfolding in real time. As the nation edges toward war and Roosevelt weighs decisions that will shape the modern world, Frost captures both the public stakes and private tensions of leadership.

Mark Frost will appear at the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum in Hyde Park, New York, on Wednesday, May 13. He will discuss and sign his new historical novel, ‘The Yankee Sphinx: An FDR Novel.’