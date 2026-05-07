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The Roundtable

Sepideh Moafi on off-Broadway play 'New Born' and the unexplored potential in SWANA women's stories

By Maryam Ahmad
Published May 7, 2026 at 11:10 AM EDT
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Sepideh Moafi stars in New Born alongside Hugh Jackman and Marianna Gailus
Photo courtesy of Audible Theater X TOGETHER
Sepideh Moafi stars in New Born alongside Hugh Jackman and Marianna Gailus

Sepideh Moafi is an actress, humanitarian, and trained opera singer. She recently starred as Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi on the riveting medical drama, ‘The Pitt,’ and is known for her roles in ‘The L Word: Generation Q’ and ‘The Deuce.’

Moafi is returning to her theater roots this year in ‘New Born,’ a play composed of three monologues written by Ella Hickson. ‘New Born,’ directed by Ian Rickson, is one of a series of productions in repertory at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in New York City. The plays are presented by Audible Theatre and TOGETHER, a new theatrical collaboration between Sonia Friedman and Hugh Jackman.

In this interview, we spoke to the actress about her role in ‘The Pitt,’ her focus on good writing, and her dreams for South West Asian and North African women on screen.

‘New Born’ opens at the Minetta Lane Theatre in New York City May 8. For ticket and showtime information visit audiblexminetta.com.

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Maryam Ahmad
Maryam Ahmad is a journalist based in Cohoes. She graduated from Wellesley College with a degree in Political Science in 2024, and graduated from Shaker High School in 2020. Maryam writes about pop culture and politics, and has been published in outlets including The Polis Project, Nerdist, and JoySauce.
See stories by Maryam Ahmad
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