National Poetry Month with Poet Laureates of Saratoga County Jay Rogoff and Ulster County Mike Jurkovic

Launched by the Academy of American Poets in April 1996, Thirty Years ago, National Poetry Month is a special occasion that celebrates poets’ integral role in our culture and that poetry matters. Over the years, it has become the largest literary celebration in the world.

These celebrations are taking place in our communities, and we talk with two Poet Laureates in our listening area about the public and personal responsibilities of the Laureate position, which include engaging the public with readings, workshops, and other poetry activities.

Jay Rogoff is the Saratoga Springs Poet Laureate and Mike Jurkovic

is the Ulster County Poet Laureate and we welcome them both to the Roundtable this morning.

April 9 (that night), 6:30 pm, Favorite Poem reading at Saratoga Springs Public Library. Area residents can come read aloud a poem they love & discuss why they love it.

Sunday, April 12, 7 pm, Brookside Museum, Ballston Spa: Reading by three featured poets: Afghani-American poet Hajar Husseini, Barbara Ungar, and myself. Part of Ballston Spa's Random Acts of Poetry series.

Sunday, April 19, 3 pm, Tang Museum, Skidmore College: Poets in the Museum. Thirteen area poets read new poems inspired by art from the Tang's permanent collection next to the works that inspired them.