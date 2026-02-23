Albany Lifelong Learning Institute is growing in second year at the University at Albany

The University at Albany's Emeritus Center is an association of retired faculty, administrators and professionals who have been granted emeritus status. Established in 2006, the Center encourages emeriti to continue pursuing the University’s mission of teaching, research, and service.

Last spring, a new Emeritus Center-sponsored Albany Lifelong Learning Institute held its first batch of courses.

A lifelong learning institute is a member-driven, non-profit community for adults focused on intellectual engagement and social connection through non-credit, peer-led, or expert-taught courses.

ALLI started with 3 courses and had 50 registered students. By fall they’d grown to six courses and 180 students. This spring semester, they'll offer 6 courses and we learn more now.

Carol Whittaker is Chair of the ALLI Committee and a member of the UAlbany Emeritus Center Board of Directors. She joins us along with Roundtable Panelist Jim Ketterer, Senior Fellow, Bard Center for Civic Engagement and ALLI course instructor.

