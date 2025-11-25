11/25/25 RT Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond.

Today's panelists are Stuart Rice Honorary Chair at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s College of Information and Computer Sciences (CICS) and Faculty Associate at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University Fran Berman, Joseph Palamountain Jr. Chair in Government at Skidmore College Beau Breslin, The Empire Report’s JP Miller, and Former Times-Union Associate Editor Mike Spain.