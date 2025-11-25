© 2025
The Roundtable

11/25/25 RT Panel

By Joe Donahue
Published November 25, 2025 at 9:10 AM EST
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond.

Today's panelists are Stuart Rice Honorary Chair at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s College of Information and Computer Sciences (CICS) and Faculty Associate at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University Fran Berman, Joseph Palamountain Jr. Chair in Government at Skidmore College Beau Breslin, The Empire Report’s JP Miller, and Former Times-Union Associate Editor Mike Spain.    

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
